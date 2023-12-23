Independent Online
Saturday, December 23, 2023

Flights delayed at OR Tambo as technical challenges hit baggage claims

Some departure flights at OR Tambo International Airport have been delayed as baggage sortation system in the domestic terminal experiences technical challenges. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 2h ago

The Airport Companies South Africa (ACSA) has encouraged passengers to arrive earlier for flights departing from the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Acsa also pleaded with passengers to remain patient as technicians attempt to fix the baggage sortation system.

The issue started on Friday as Acsa issued a statement notifying passengers they were dealing with the issue in the domestic terminals.

According to Acsa, issues with the baggage sortation system in the domestic terminal at OR Tambo International Airport resulted in some passengers bags being left behind.

It said they had made arrangements with the relevant airlines to ensure passenger bags reached their owners safely. By Friday afternoon, Acsa said the issues had been resolved and the baggage sortation system was fully operational.

However, just before midday on Saturday, Acsa said the baggage sortation system at the domestic terminal at OR Tambo was again experiencing intermittent technical issues. This resulted in delays in some departure flights at the

It assured passengers that technicians were on-site dealing with the problem and that contingency plans were activated.

As the intermittent technical issues persisted hours later, Acsa encouraged passengers to arrive early at OR Tambo International Aiport to allow for sufficient time for passenger processing.

“We request your patience while our technicians tirelessly work to resolve the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience cause,” read part of the statement issued by Acsa on Saturday.

[email protected]

IOL

