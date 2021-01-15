Flooding shuts down parts of Tshepong Hospital, including Covid-19 ICU

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Some parts of Tshepong Hospital in the North West have been shut after the facility was flooded during a heavy downpour on Thursday. Departmental spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said the incident happened between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday. Lekgethwane said when the rain stopped, the Covid-19 ICU, Out Patient Department, the pharmacy, cleaning department and the admission ward were flooded. Regarding the patients in the ICU, Lekgethwane said staff managed to find space in the hospital and moved machines there. “As part of intervention all patients who were in casualty were safely moved to unit area to be managed there. No casualties have been reported so far.

“The hospital remain operational with only affected areas temporarily closed to allow draining of water and cleaning.

“This matter has been tabled as an emergency at the District Command Council and it is receiving attention. The municipality has also been made aware of the drainage systems challenges in the area and there are discussions already to consider this as an intergovernmental relations project,” he said.

Lekgethwane said it was not know what the damage would cost the hospital to repair.

MEC Madoda Sambatha visited the hospital on Friday to assess the damage.

Some parts of Leratong Hospital on the West Rand were also flooded following New Year’s Day’s heavy rains.

The X-ray area, the front area and the records department were affected but no patients suffered any harm.

IOL