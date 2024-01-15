Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on the Government of the Republic of Nauru’s Announcement to Break Diplomatic Ties with the Taiwan Region and Seek to Reestablish Diplomatic Ties with China

Q: The Government of the Republic of Nauru officially announced its decision to recognize the one-China principle, break diplomatic ties with the Taiwan region and seek to reestablish diplomatic ties with China. What’s your comment?

A: As an independent sovereign country, the Republic of Nauru announces that it recognizes the one-China principle, breaks the so-called diplomatic ties with the Taiwan authorities and seeks to reestablish diplomatic ties with China. China appreciates and welcomes the decision of the government of the Republic of Nauru.