Foreign national nabbed after death of retired police brigadier

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said it is alleged that on the night of May 14, 2021, three armed men entered the home of Brigadier Jongile in East London and held the family at gunpoint.

A 28-YEAR-old foreign national has been arrested for the alleged murder of a retired police officer brigadier, Joseph Jongile.

“They allegedly shot and killed Jongile, then robbed the family of bank cards, the deceased’s firearm, bicycles as well as other valuables.”

Mgolodela said the East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks conducted a joint intelligence-driven operation with East London Crime Intelligence and arrested the person on Thursday last week.

“The suspect will be appear in court soon, facing charges of murder and robbery. More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues.”