Former Chatsworth councillor, Brandon Pillay off to parliament

CAPE TOWN - Former Chatsworth ward councillor Brandon Pillay is heading to Parliament. Pillay, 39, is set to take up a seat in the National Assembly representing the African National Congress (ANC) and was sworn in earlier today. Pillay replaces Advocate Loyiso Mpumlwana in the National Assembly. Pillay’s elevation to national office represents the culmination of a journey which started with his activism fighting evictions and representing flat residents and the poor through the Bayview Flat Residents Association in Chatsworth. He said that he was honoured by the trust placed in him by the ANC.

“I am incredibly grateful to the ANC for acknowledging my work as a community activist and for deploying me to the National Assembly to serve as a Member of Parliament,” said Pillay

He said that the opportunity to go to parliament was not just symbolic but an opportunity to impact meaningful change.

“We find ourselves at a difficult time in our country and this requires all hands on deck. This is a great opportunity to help create a better life for all South Africans through efforts made in the national assembly. I will always try to do my best to serve our country and its people,” he said.

Pillay’s activism started during his teenage years, having been influenced by his late dad. He cut his political teeth with the Bayview Flat Residents Association as an activist and later the ANC. He served as ANC ward councillor for ward 69 in the eThekwini municipality before taking up a role in the city as grant in aid manager.

Pillay mentions the late greats Prof Fatima Meer, Nelson Mandela and Lenny Naidu as role models.

He was sworn in during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

