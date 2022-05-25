Former cop posing as Hawks brigadier to conduct raids arrested in Bloemfontein

Cape Town - A 52-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for impersonating a police official and being in possession of firearms and police attire.
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Corruption Investigation team along with the K9 unit.
According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Christopher Singo, the suspect was arrested after members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team received information on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, about the suspect pretending to be a brigadier at Hawks’ Serious Corruption department.
“It is alleged that the suspect fraudulently made use of the Dog Unit where he intended to search the premises of one of the people who tipped off the police.
“He told the owner that the search is in relation to drug information. The owner of the premises during the search demanded the search warrant from the bogus police officer which he failed to produce,” Singo said.
During the suspect’s arrest at his home, officers seized 10 rifles and firearms along with an old police uniform.
Singo said investigations also revealed the suspect fraudulently joined a residential forum, the Trots Pellissier organisation and told members that he was a police officer.
However, it was later discovered the suspect is a former police official who resigned from the force in 1993.
“The Hawks are also calling the Free State community members to come forward with information that can assist with the ongoing investigation of people who impersonate police officers including those who might have been robbed by the suspect or their premises unlawfully searched by the bogus police officer,” Singo said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Captain Chop Putter on 082 784 4188.
IOL