Former ’Idols’ hopeful begins jail term for smuggling cocaine from Brazil

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mlhongo said Cook was arrested at King Shaka International Airport in Durban on December 10, 2014.

DURBAN: Ibrahim Cook, an ex-Idols hopeful was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for dealing in drugs, this week.

The Mercury reported that shortly after his arrest, Cook told the court that he wanted to apologise.

The newspaper reported that Cook had auditioned twice for Idols that year and had won a “golden ticket”. He did not make it to the later stages of the competition but was described as the “most cheerful contestant”.

Mhlongo said Cook was travelling from Sao Paulo in Brazil when he was found in possession of 1kg of cocaine powder with a street value of approximately R300 000.