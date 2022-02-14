Former KZN station commander accused of R100k theft allegedly drinks poison and dies

Durban: A former station commander who was allegedly going to plead guilty to theft in court has died. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, it is alleged the woman took her own.

According to spokesperson Grace Langa, the former Lieutenant Colonel was set to appear in the Richard’s Bay Commercial Crimes Court on Friday. She was expected to plead guilty to stealing R108 000 exhibit money at the station. The woman, who was allegedly arrested before, faced two counts of theft and a case of non-compliance to the Ipid Act.

“It is believed that she will be pleading guilty with a possibility of a custodial sentence.” On Monday morning, Langa confirmed the woman had died. “It is believed she drank poison. The case was postponed to March 4 for the attorney to present the court with a death certificate.”