Former Shell employee given chance of a lifetime to start business with R3m

Morgan Naidoo, a former Shell employee has received a chance of a lifetime with the company assisting him in establishing Alkebulan Logistics, a lubricant distribution business. Through this project, Naidoo hopes to reduce distribution lead times for clients in the Western Cape.

“I am excited to have been selected to start and run this distribution warehouse. Entrepreneurship is something I have always been passionate about, and I have always wanted to start my own business. I am truly grateful to Shell for helping make this dream a reality,” said Naidoo. Shell SA said that it is a firm believer in powering progress and the empowering communities in which it operates. “Currently, South Africa is facing a staggeringly high unemployment rate and the creation of the warehouse in the Western Cape serves as just one of the responses Shell is bringing forward to assist in alleviating some of the social ills that come with unemployment, while also delivering on our purpose of providing more and cleaner energy solutions,” said the company.

Alkebulan Logistics received R3 million in financing, 12 months of business assistance, including mentorship and coaching and access to Western Cape markets through Shell's development plan and nation-building initiative. “As a national builder, Shell South Africa strives to achieve the true spirit of transformation in a sustainable way by playing our part in enhancing access to energy, reducing unemployment and inequality. This initiative is further testament to our commitment to driving SMME growth in South,” said the country chair of Shell SA, Hloniphizwe Mtolo. Alkebulan Logistics began operations on November 1, 2022, and supplies items to the whole Western Cape area, including the maritime product line, Volvo, BMW, and BMW oil products, to name a few.