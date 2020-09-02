Four Bangladesh nationals carrying R70 000 disappear en route to buying stock in Welkom

Johannesburg – Free State police have opened a missing persons case after four Bangladesh nationals disappeared on their way to Welkom to buy stock for their businesses. The men have been missing since Tuesday evening. Spokesperson for the Free State police, Colonel Thandi Mbambo, said the case had been opened by Mahommed Abdul Haque at Winburg Police Station. According to Mbambo, Haque told the police that one of the missing men is his brother and the three others are his friends. Mukit Rasel Abdul. “According to the reporter (of the case), one of the missing men is his brother who resides with him in 32 Victoria Street in Winburg, the other three are his friends.

“It was reported that Mukit Rasel Abdul, Khurseed Alam Noakhali, Sindur Hossain Noakhali and Moshim Mahommed, departed Winburg with a white Honda, model unknown with a Lesotho registration number RY708, to Welkom with an intention to buy stock.

Sindur Hossain Noakhali.

“They are alleged to have had R70 000 in cash with them. They never reached their destination and were reported missing along with the vehicle they were driving.”

Mbambo said Abdul, 37, is of medium build, has medium length black hair and a fair complexion. He was wearing round glasses, a white pair of trousers, white shoes, orange T-shirt and a cap on the day of his disappearance.

Khurseed Alam Noakhali.

Khurseed, 33, is plump, has frizzy black hair and also wore glasses. The only mentioned clothing worn by Khurseed is a blue pair of jeans. On the other hand, Mbambo said, Sindur is also plump, has black short hair and was wearing a brown jacket and a blue pair of jeans.

“Lastly, Mohammed, 35, was wearing a black pair of trousers and a brown jacket, and is average built standing at about 1.7 metres tall, and has short black hair with no moustache nor beard and brown skin complexion.

Moshim Mahommed.

“The investigating official is Warant Officer Sanette Smit of Winburg SAPS Detective Service who requests the community to assist in the search for these missing men.

“Any person who has information may contact her on the following numbers 082 301 9668 or 051 881 8304 during office hours.” | IOL