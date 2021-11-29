Four dead, six injured in horror crash on N2 near Pongola

According to Robert McKenzie of KZN Emergency Medical Services, there was a crash involving a truck and three light motor vehicles.

Durban: Four people have been killed in a crash on the N2 highway near Pongola on Monday morning.

“Sadly four people have sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated six patients at the scene,” McKenzie said, adding that police were still investigating the cause of the crash.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “We can confirm an accident that took place this morning where four people died after three vehicles were involved in a collision. The police are still busy at the scene.”

A week ago, 29-year-old Karshia Ajudhiya, a senior inspector for quality control at the Majuba power station, was killed in an accident on the N11 near Newcastle.