Four Gauteng women and two children killed in GBV cases in the past two days

Pretoria - Gauteng police are searching for a man believed to have killed his 21-year-old girlfriend and her 43-year-old mother in Vosloorus on Tuesday. He allegedly wounded the girlfriend too and she is in hospital. Police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said killings happenned at the victim’s home. “It is alleged that the suspect arrived at the house and, without saying a word, drew a firearm and fired shots at the victims. A case of double murder and attempted murder has been opened," Peters said. In another incident, a Tembisa man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death during an argument in front of their crying infant.

Peters said a neighbour’s Monday morning was disturbed by the unattended crying of baby nearby Umthambeka section.

She said the neighbour and a community patroller summoned police to the scene after finding the body of a woman on the floor in the room, with the crying baby sitting on a blood stained bed.

“Preliminary evidence suggested the woman was fatally stabbed after an argument which turned violent.

“Th suspect was expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder after handing himself over to police at Rabie Ridge,” she said.

In the third incident, Peter said, police were responding to a report about the rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman on Monday morning in the Dali Mpofu informal settlement, when a group of community members brought the alleged suspect to the scene.

The group, which was growing in numbers, refused to hand the suspect over to the police, but instead attacked the officers, damaging their vehicle.

The suspect was also attacked and later certified dead on the scene. Four children were injured in the mob justice melee and rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information following the gruesome discovery of the bodies of 58-year-old Matsie Dhladhla, her grandchildren, Botshelo Motsele, 14, and Tebello Motsele, 10, were discovered at their Protea Glen home in Soweto on Monday.

“Preliminary evidence suggests that the deceased were stabbed after the three victims were found with injuries on the upper bodies. It is suspected that the perpetrator is the ex-boyfriend of the deceased woman and he is on the run,” Peters said.

SAPS Gauteng commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela on Wednesday called for greater tolerance and restraint in the wake of the gruesome incidents of femicide reported across the province since the beginning of the week.

Mawela condemned the incidents of “extreme violence against women and children” and ordered the urgent mobilisation of maximum resources towards the apprehension of all the suspects.

“While we remain committed to prioritising and pulling out all stops when investigating cases of gender-based violence, femicide and crimes against children and vulnerable persons, we also need to make our voice heard as the SAPS, calling for greater tolerance and restraint by men in general,” said Mawela.

“The levels of violence against women and children has reached alarming heights especially considering that Gauteng also registered high volumes of murders in the crime statistics of the previous financial year. These are not just numbers. They were mothers, sisters, daughters, and meant a lot to their loved ones. Let us work together to protect them.”

Police in Gauteng are keeping a close eye on a case in Westonaria, which they picked up via social media, of a woman allegedly violently attacked and threatened by a taxi driver and his accomplice. The pair accused the woman of “poor driving skills”.

Police have since traced the woman and opened cases of assault, harassment and intimidation, as well as driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened on Monday as the duo was transporting learners.

IOL