Four guaranteed hacks you can use to lower your electricity bill

Despite constant load shedding, the cost of electricity has risen and South Africans have been forced to dig further into their pockets more to cover this essential. The cost can be higher in winter as people use heaters, electric blankets and more. Whether you use prepaid or postpaid electricity, you can use these simple tips to lower its cost:

Use energy-efficient light bulbs The lighting in a home adds to the aesthetic and ambiance of it. While style can be expression of the homeowners, it can come with a hefty bill. So, one way to cut down on electricity usage is to use energy-saving bulbs. They are known as Light Emitting Diodes(LEDs) and utilise about 90% less energy and are said to last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent ones.

Geyser blanket To insulate your geyser and hence decrease heat from escaping, consider installing a geyser blanket. A geyser blanket is an additional layer of thermal insulation that is put around your geyser. Most geyser blankets on the market have a 50mm layer of fibreglass insulation, however the thicker the blanket, the better.

With this insulation, you can switch on your geyser for a shorter period than typical and the water will remain hot for longer than previously. Additionally, you can switch off the lights in empty rooms. Standby mode

Standby mode is the way electric power is used by electronic and electrical equipment while they are shut off but are still draining electricity due to being plugged in with the switch on. Simply switching off any appliance you are not using will cut down on the electricity used. Shower