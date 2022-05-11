Four in court for cold-blooded murder of two ANC councillors in Limpopo

Pretoria - Four suspects, allegedly responsible for the cold-blooded murder of two ANC councillors in Mogalakwena, Valtyne Kekana (54) and Ralph Kanyane (32) in 2019, are today appearing in court after they were arrested this week. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in different locations at Sekgakgapheng, Moshate, Tshamahansi and Mokopane town.

“The two victims were sitting in a motor vehicle in Mokopane town on 23 July 2019 when the gunman allegedly approached and immediately started firing shots at them at point blank (range). They both died at the scene. The assailant then fled on foot after the incident,” said Mojapelo. “Soon after the incident, a high-level team of investigators led by the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Major General Samuel Manala, was appointed to probe both murders.” The four suspects, aged between 40 and 51, are today scheduled to appear before the Mokopane Magistrate's Court, facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest of the four. She has further commended “the diligent investigation and well-coordinated operation which resulted in the arrest of the suspects”. Speculation has been rife that the murder of the two political activists was linked to political rivalry linked to the governing African National Congress.

Last year, an ANC councillor in Tshwane was shot dead execution-style in September. The killing was believed to be politically-motivated and linked to the party’s councillor candidate-selection process. Tshepo Motaung, a ward 22 councillor in Mabopane, was shot at least 20 times by unknown hitmen. The Pretoria News was told that Motaung was driving home with his uncle and nephew. They had arrived in Mabopane’s Block UX when gunmen ambushed and opened fire on his vehicle, which was struck by a hail of bullets.

All three occupants fled the vehicle, but the assailants pursued Motaung, cornered him in a cul-de-sac and shot him. IOL