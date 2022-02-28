Four men accused of kidnapping Durban woman Sandra Moonsamy plead not guilty

THE four men accused of kidnapping Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy in May 2019 have pleaded not guilty. The trial of the four accused got under way in the Durban High Court on Monday.

According to NPA spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the accused are: Lucas John Ndlovu, Dumisani Radebe, Jose Omega Tembe and Arthur Da Silva Mondlane. She said in addition to kidnapping charges, Radebe, Tembe and Mondlane are also charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances. “Tembe and Mondlane are further charged with contravention of the Immigration Act, for entering or remaining in the Republic of South Africa without a valid permit.”

Moonsamy was kidnapped on May 30, 2019 and was kept against her will till November 7, 2019. “During this time, the men are alleged to have contacted her family demanding a ransom of 10 million US dollars. Moonsamy was eventually rescued by members of the SAPS.” The trial is set down for March 25.

Kara said all four men remain in custody. The man caught with Moonsamy’s cellphone pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in July 2020. Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 36, was sentenced to pay a R5 000 fine or serve two years in jail.