Four million people in KZN have not received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as infections rise

Durban: Two years into the pandemic, the KZN Department of Health said it was worried that over four million people in the province did not opt to get a Covid-19 vaccine. KZN Health MEC Ms Nomagugu Simelane said she was worried that these people were potentially placing themselves and their loved ones at risk of severe Covid-19 infection, which may require hospitalisation or even lead to death.

KZN, which has the second-highest adult population nationally of just over 7,2 million, has been the slowest province to vaccinate. Only 37% of the population have been fully vaccinated, about 2,6million people, according to data from the past 24 hours. MEC Simelane said at least 4 192 million people had not received even a single dose.

“Unlike those who are fully vaccinated, people who have not received the jab can be much more infectious and can get sick for a longer period of time. They are also much more likely to transmit the infection to others.” On Saturday, MEC Simelane will host the Sidlala Sigomile (We Play While Vaccinated) vaccination campaign at the oSizweni Stadium in Newcastle. This community outreach programme will feature retired former top professional football players and celebrity Covid-19 vaccination ambassadors.

The Department said they would conduct door-to-door visits, interacting with people and urging them to get the jab. Among the list of renowned retired footballers will be Brilliant Khuzwayo, Mbulelo Mabizela, Siyabonga Sangweni, Papi Zothwane, Vusumuzi Vilakazi, Japhet Zwane, Manqoba Mkhize, Tshepo Ntsoane, Ntokozo Sikhakhane, Njabulo Manqana, Nhlanhla Mshibe, Sandile Ndlovu, Philani Kubheka, and Bryce Moon. The country recorded 2 120 new cases in the past 24 hours, indicating a 6.6% positivity rate.

