Four motherhood skills entrepreneurs need to be successful

Motherhood can offer entrepreneurs skills that they can apply to their businesses to help them flourish, according to entrepreneur Chantal Lascaris. Although she is not a mother herself, her experiences have shown Lascaris the importance of investing in skills in business that are commonly attributed as being ideal for motherhood.

Lascaris began her journey as an entrepreneur when she launched her corporate clothing business. She quickly realised that her ethos of using her ‘mother instincts’ greatly benefited the business and the people with whom she worked. Here she shares four such skills that mothers have that entrepreneurs need to develop:

1. Juggle, juggle, juggle and juggle some more. Being a mother demands that you wear many caps. The ability to multi-task and juggle tasks and responsibilities is an important skill that entrepreneurs and business owners need. Honing in on this skill will allow entrepreneurs to make the most of every opportunity that comes their way. 2. Showing care and really meaning it.

Mothers are able to care for and show empathy for the people around them. Entrepreneurs listening to and understanding the needs of employees as well as customers can be fundamental to the success of a business. Showing care can also lead to a positive work culture, which benefits any business. 3. A gut feeling. Having the gut instinct that mothers have can be important when making decisions for your business. Entrepreneurs don’t have a road map to success, but having a good gut instinct can be beneficial when evaluating opportunities and potential risks for a business.