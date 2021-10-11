Four nabbed after KZN man shot execution-style and dumped on roadside

DURBAN: Four suspects are expected to appear in court over the murder of a man shot dead execution-style. Police said the body of 30-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in Hazelmere Drive in Mhlasini, Verulam on Saturday just after 1pm.

Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said that when paramedics arrived on the scene they found SAPS in attendance. “The victim’s hands and legs were bound with rope and wire and he had sustained gunshot wounds to his head and arms. “Due to the extent of his injuries he died at the scene.”

Balram said the shots were believed to have been fired at close range. “9mm spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.” Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an official from the Metro Protection Services saw four men jumping into a vehicle and leaving not far from the crime scene. He followed them.

“The men were stopped and questioned about the deceased but denied having any knowledge of the murder. “The metro official took down their details before the four men left.” Mbele said an investigation conducted by detectives at the crime scene led police back to the four men who were spotted leaving the vicinity.

“The suspects were arrested at their homes.” Mbele said police seized a vehicle that was allegedly used in the commission of the offence. The suspects, aged between 30 and 39, were charged with murder and expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.