Four occupants including driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash

Pretoria - Four people were killed when three vehicles were involved in a collision on the R23 Road between Perdekop and Volksrust. Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the four succumbed at around midnight on Sunday.

“According to reports, the Volkswagen (VW) Golf was first involved in a side swipe collision with a Peugeot sedan. Thereafter, a head rear collision occurred between the VW Golf and the minibus taxi that was travelling in the opposite direction,” said Mmusi. The four people who perished were occupants of the VW Golf, and they included the driver and three passengers. Twelve people, including the driver and passengers in the minibus, sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Two people, who were the only occupants in the Peugeot sedan, were not injured but were also rushed to hospital for observation. “It is suspected that poor visibility as a result of misty conditions may have played a hand in the crash. The investigation into the crash is already underway,” said Mmusi. Last week, Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Vusi Shongwe, once again reiterated calls for motorists to be cautious on the road following a horrific crash that claimed six lives on the N11.

The head-on collision happened on Monday last week, at night, on the N11 between Middelburg and Grobblersdal towards Loskop Dam. Shongwe said the increasing number of fatalities on the roads in Mpumalanga is alarming. “We have lost many lives on the road within a short space of time. This can never be accepted. It is, therefore, important for everyone who uses the road to be an active participant in the fight against lawlessness and road crashes,” said Shongwe.