Four people drown in NW in seven days

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - North West police are pleading with communities to be safe around water following several cases of drowning incidents that left people dead. Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the first incident was reported on December 15 when. Jouberton police were informed of a body floating at the Jagspruit sewerage works. Upon arrival, Myburg said, police recovered the body of an unknown male from the sewerage dam. “On Saturday December 19, police divers attended to a possible drowning scene at the Tholwane River in Klipgat. The body of an unknown male was found by the divers in the river within 45 minutes after the search commenced. “On Sunday December 20, police divers were called out to a possible drowning scene in Kgaswane Mountain Reserve in Rustenburg. The body of a 32-year-old male was recovered at the bottom of a waterfall-pool about an hour after the search commenced. “On Monday, 21 December 2020 in Alabama, Klerksdorp, the body of a 12-year-old boy was recovered by police divers, with the assistance of the fire brigade in a quarry.

“In all above mentioned cases, drowning is suspected and police are investigating Inquest cases,” she said.

Myburg said as it is during the school holidays with high temperatures and the possibility of rain that may lead to flooding, the public was advised to take take heed and apply the following safety tips:

• Never swim alone.

• Don’t duck and push other into or around water.

• Ensure that water depths are appropriate for swimming and diving.

• Never dive into muddy or unclear water.

• Do not swim during electrical storm.

• Do not enter the water unless you are a strong swimmer.

• When swimming in dams, check the edge of the dam for soft mud. Move slowly to the water, if the ground gives way, retreat.

• Weeds may occur in all environment and should be avoided whenever possible.

• Be careful of currents and undertows in fast flowing river.

• Extreme care should be taken when entering rivers due to changing conditions.

• Before entering the water, check the strength of the current.

• When caught in a fast flowing river, travel feet first, this will absorb the head and body from serious injury.

• When you fall into water, unable to stand and reach the side quickly, you should stay calm, try not to swallow water, keep your head above the water by kicking as if you are cycling and by paddling with your hands at the same time.

• When you swim in open water it’s much harder than swimming in the still waters of a pool. This means you may tire faster and that can lead to trouble very quickly.

• When swimming in rivers or lakes, the murky water can make it difficult to find people who go under.

• If you swim in a place with a strong current, such as where two rivers meet, it can be easy to be pulled under and swept away.

• It’s important when you’re out on the water to wear an appropriately fitting life jacket in case you get tossed unexpectedly into the water. This goes for children too.

• Make sure you check the weather conditions on a day you will be out, and always make sure you have a cell phone handy as well as someone with you who can perform CPR if needed.

• Talk to your children about the dangers of being in open water and tell them what to do in case of an emergency

General safety tips:

• The most important rule of water is that everyone should respect water and its environment.

• Always read and obey advisory notices, it is for your safety.

• Know where to get assistance.

• Alcohol and water safety does not mix, alcohol abuse impairs your senses and judgment. It is irresponsible to put others at risk while you are supposedly having fun.

• If you are not trained to lifesaving or rescue techniques, use any suitable object (eg an empty cooler box) to assist a person in difficulty and call for help.

• Inflatable car tubes and lilos are dangerous because they give you a false sense of safety and security.

• Young children should be constantly supervised when near water, even during bath time.

• The most dangerous time at the picnic, is upon arrival when parents are unpacking and children venture to discover their surroundings. Children have an irresistible attraction to water.

IOL