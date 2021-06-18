France begins vaccinations for citizens living in SA

WHILE SA struggles with its Covid-19 vaccination rollout, France says it will begin vaccinating its citizens and their families living in the country. According to the French Embassy in SA, there are currently 2 000 French nationals living in the country aged 55 and above and they will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The vaccination campaign began on Thursday June 17, at the French Embassy in Pretoria and on Saturday June 19 it will be launched at Consulate General in Cape Town. It is open for French people in SA and staff from establishments in the French network aged 55 and over. If you are French and over 55 years old, you can register for your shot on our website: https://t.co/GAfznF2gJz https://t.co/F4LeqBNxCz — France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) June 15, 2021 Press Attaché at the French Embassy in South Africa, Janke Tolmay, told IOL that this campaign is part of the French government’s duty of caring for its personnel and citizens abroad. “The vaccines are provided by the French government. They were shipped specifically from France, with approval from South African authorities (DIRCO and SAPHRA),”

“French residents in South Africa who will choose to be vaccinated under the French scheme will not be vaccinated through the South African scheme and will not use vaccine doses purchased by the South African government,” he said. Tolmay also added that the campaign is not specific to South Africa; French citizens in Madagascar or India for example have also been offered the opportunity to be vaccinated through this scheme. When asked if those vaccinated under this campaign will be tracked on the local electronic vaccination data system (EVDS), Tolmay said beneficiaries will not be tracked on the EVDS system and cannot claim from the South African injury and indemnity scheme.