Francois Rodgers named new DA provincial leader in KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By SAMKELO MTSHALI The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has announced its provincial legislature chief whip Francois Rodgers as its newest provincial leader, succeeding Zwakele Mncwango who declined to run for a third term as provincial leader. Rodgers becomes the party's first leader since 2015 when Mncwango was first elected before he was re-elected once more in 2018 and now faces the task of leading the DA to this year’s local government elections set to happen between August and November. The 59 year-old Rodgers pipped Nicole Graham and Emmanuel Mhlongo to the post at the congress held at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday. Christopher Pappas, an MPL in the KZN legislature, was elected as the DA’s deputy provincial leader.

Dean Macpherson, an MP in the National Assembly, was elected as provincial chairperson while Shehana Kajee, Elma Rabe and Sithembiso Ngema have been elected as the new DA KZN Deputy Chairpersons.

Rodgers, who had received the endorsement of his predecessor Mncwango, said that he had felt relieved after winning the race to become the DA’s provincial leader saying that it was never easy to contest leadership positions.

“I’m truly humbled that the province of KwaZulu-Natal and the Democratic Alliance have put their faith in me to lead the party for the next three years,” Rodgers said.

IOL