Fraud claims against Hello Darlings CEO Tasneem Moosa have surpassed R32 million – victims

Pretoria – As more and more people come forward with allegations of being conned by the alleged holiday swindler, CEO Tasneem Moosa of Hello Darlings, the figure of claimed lost funds has surpassed R30 million. Veteran journalist Yusuf Abramjee said the people allegedly conned by Moosa have registered collective claims of R32m and they have opened cases with the police.

“R32 483 468 losses logged, 368 cases of theft and fraud now registered against Tasneem Moosa with the SAPS. The number is expected to increase,” Abramjee wrote on Twitter. #HelloDarlings R32 483 468 losses logged - 368 cases of theft & fraud now registered against Tasneem Moosa with the @SAPoliceService The number is expected to increase - cc @DubaiPoliceHQ @TurkishPoliceFA @INTERPOL_HQ @CSIWorld @sarstax @SAReserveBank @EdKieswetter @uaepretoria pic.twitter.com/yt7s8gWz4D — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 16, 2022 Abramjee, also a leading anti-crime activist, was roped in by the desperate victims in an extensive bid to locate Moosa. The highly-anticipated interview between Moosa and Abramjee, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled at the last hour.

Abramjee announced that Moosa had “chickened out” of the interview, after she had initially agreed to answer questions, then insisted on having the interview questions sent to her before the engagement, and ultimately cancelled – citing lawyers’ advice. Thousands of people in South Africa and other countries are desperately looking for Moosa, who is facing criminal charges for allegedly defrauding people who had paid her for overseas trips. Despite the mounting accusations, Moosa has vehemently denied the allegations of fraud, arguing that she did not “set out to harm anyone or take their money”.

In a previous online conversation with Abramjee, Moosa – whose current location is unknown – said she has lived out of South Africa for years, and has not “skipped the country” as has been alleged. “I did not set out to harm anyone or take their money. I was just trying to give the SA public good holidays at affordable prices,” she said. IOL