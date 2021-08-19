Free Covid-19 drive-through vaccine site for Durban

Durban- The Islamic Medical Association (IMA) will open a free Covid-19 drive-through vaccine site this Sunday at the NMJ Hall in Morningside, Durban. IMA director Yasiera Mahomed-Suliman said it would be available to the the public at no cost.

She said all those eligible for the vaccine and registered on the EVDS website were welcome to attend. Mahomed-Suliman said both vaccines – Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson – would be administered subject to availability. “People should bring along their identity documents, and those receiving their second doses should carry the vaccine cards they received during the first dose.”

Mahomed-Suliman said the aim of the drive-through vaccination site was to allow people to social distance. IMA director Yasiera Mahomed-Suliman said the site was open to the the public at no cost. “Many have been working and haven’t gone for their vaccines, that’s why we decided to do this on a Sunday.” The process for the drive-through vaccine would be three steps, she said.

“The first step would be to register your details at the first station, the second step would be receiving your vaccine. We have four vaccination sites. The person can opt to sit in their car or they can quickly step out. All is privately done in a cubicle setting. “Once done, the driver will proceed to the observation area and wait for 10 minutes and if there are no complications, leave through another exit.” Mahomed said they wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to receive their vaccines.

She urged people with flu-like symptoms and those who have been in contact with any Covid-19-positive people to refrain from attending just yet. Mahomed said all their staff were registered with the Department of Health.. The vaccine site will be open on August 22 and August 29 only. Further dates may be communicated.