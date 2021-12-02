Free State cop shoots girlfriend 9 times before turning gun on himself

Pretoria - A member of the SAPS in the Free State, stationed at Buffelshoek police station, allegedly fired nine shots at his 33-year-old girlfriend, shooting her in the head, arm, breasts and stomach, killing her instantly. Spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Grace Langa on Thursday said the police watchdog has launched an investigation after the police officer also took his life.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating a case of discharge of a firearm, which is a murder charge in this instance. It is alleged a 39-year-old police sergeant fired nine shots at his 33-year-old girlfriend, who died on the scene,” said Langa. “It is alleged that the police officer, after shooting the girlfriend, fired a shot into his mouth and he also died on the scene.” Langa said the incident happened on Wednesday.

“It is alleged the police officer was on duty, driving a State vehicle, when he went to his parental house in Lusaka, Tumahole section. While he was home, the girlfriend, who is 33, arrived from work and was followed by the brother of the police officer. While they were in the house, it is alleged the police officer – knowing what he was going to do – gave his brother money to go and pay a DStv account,” Langa explained. “While the brother was walking outside the yard, he heard the sound of gunshots. He then went back into the yard. When he arrived, the brother (police officer) fired a shot towards his direction in order to chase him out of the yard. He ran out of the yard and that is when the police officer shot himself in the mouth.” Langa said a post-mortem was conducted on Thursday, and the concerned families have been formally informed.