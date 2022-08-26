From home-made guns to firearms made from wood and shoelaces: here are some of SA’s weirdest weapons

Durban - Police teams across the country are working around the clock to get illegal firearms off the streets. According to the 2022/2023 crime statistics, police investigated 284 dockets of multiple murders with 664 victims.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, said the majority of these murders were committed with a firearm. Cele said in this quarter, 18 police officers were killed. “Firearms are three times likely to be the weapon of choice in all the reported murders, 2 766 people were shot to death while 912 of KwaZulu-Natal murders were as a result of firearms followed by the Gauteng province with 697 deaths attributed to firearms and 498 people died from gunshot wounds in the Western Cape province,” Cele said. The minister said heightened police action such as disruptive operations, targeted stop and searches and vehicle control point, between April and June 2022 have also meant more firearms, more drugs were taken of the streets.

Police have intensified operations with the launch of the #GunsOffTheStreets campaign. In fact, SAPS in Gauteng in collaboration with various other law enforcement agencies have recovered over 300 unlicensed firearms and over 4 500 ammunition collectively over the past two weeks. While some criminals and syndicates opt for factory-manufactured weapons, others choose to make their own. Here’s a few of the strangest home-made firearms we’ve seen

One of the firearms seized in a raid in Gauteng. Picture: SAPS A weapon seized during an operation in the Western Cape. Picture: SAPS An AK47 rifle, magazines and ammunition were recovered at a house in Hendrina. Picture: SAPS

A 41-year-old man was arrested in the Shongweni area with a home-made firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS The South African Police Service has permanently removed 46 592 firearms from circulation in a period of six months. Picture: SAPS The South African Police Service (SAPS) has permanently removed 46 592 firearms from circulation in a period of six months. Picture: SAPS

Four suspects were arrested during a joint roadblock by Christiana SAPS with Provincial Traffic officers on the N12 road between Christiana and Bloemhof. Picture: SAPS A high-calibre firearm with ammunition was seized during an arrest in Nelspruit. Picture: SAPS Seized in the Western Cape. Picture: SAPS

This was seized in the King Cetshwayo District. Picture: SAPS A 34-year-old suspect was found in possession of two home-made shotguns, a pistol and 19 rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS Bekkersdal police nabbed a female suspect for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition. Picture: SAPS