Frustration mounts in Centurion area as power outage continues following substation fire

Residents in several Tshwane suburbs within the Centurion area are growing increasingly frustrated, having now spent five days without power following last week's Brakfontein Substation explosion. With no clear updates on when power will be restored, residents have taken to social media to vent their anger and disappointment

The areas, which have been plunged into darkness, include Rooihuiskraal North, The Reeds extensions, Wierdapark and Heuweloord. A frustrated resident posted on social media, asking a series of questions, including: “What is happening with the Brakfontein substation? Why do we still not have power? Theft and vandalism caused the fire? Why are we not receiving updates? Why are officials not allowed to give updates to our councillors? Why has our Mayor not addressed this?” Also in the same predicament, another resident asked if the city would provide compensation for losses incurred due to spoiled food.

“If Eskom was in charge, this issue would have been resolved by now. We have been without electricity in The Reeds and Rooihuiskraal since Thursday, and our food is spoiling. Will the city compensate us for our losses?" the resident asked. The MMC for Utility Services, France Boshielo, said the Energy and Electricity Department is working around the clock to restore power as soon as possible. He explained that due to the extensive fire damage, the team is employing specialised cleaning methods, including dry ice cleaning, to remove carbon residue and facilitate the restoration process.

“Whilst removing carbon at the substation we are compliant with the Occupation Health Safety Act no 85 of 1993 in protection of our team and all visitors entering the substation. This meticulous process continued throughout the night allowing us to assess the full extent of the damage once the carbon is removed. Subsequent tests will be conducted on the equipment to determine the nature and extent of the damage,” he said. He appreciated residents for their continued patience and understanding and the municipal team for the great work done at the substation since the fire incident. Boshielo said: “The City’s engineers have completed their assessment and analysis of the fire damage at the Brakfontein substation. Their investigation has determined that the root cause of the fire was theft and vandalism of control cables at the facility.”

He condemned the criminal acts, saying they compromised the substation’s protection systems, ultimately leading to the fire. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said a fire occurred at the 132/11kV substation at Brakfontein on April 3, 2025, at around 19h45, causing damage to cables and 11kV feeder panels. So far, the municipal teams have successfully managed to restore power to Eldoraigne, Raslouw and nearby areas.

Power restoration efforts are still underway in several areas, including Rooihuiskraal North, The Reeds extensions, Wierdapark, and Heuweloord, which remain without electricity. Former Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink commented on the Brakfontein substation explosion, saying that it was likely caused by cable theft, which led to a surge and subsequent explosion due to inadequate surge protection. He said the incident highlighted a broader issue affecting various parts of the city, which requires attention and funding at the budget level. Brink noted that the city was making progress in addressing these issues, but progress was hindered when allocated funds were redirected.