Fuel price feeds inflation spike as SA consumers take another hit

Durban - Statistics South Africa, a governmental organisation, on Wednesday reported a spike of 3.2% in the consumer price index (CPI), which was higher than June’s 2.2%.

The increase in CPI, a financial instrument used to measure inflation, was reportedly driven by a hike in fuel prices which came as the country was moved into level 2 of the national Covid-19 lockdown.

“Motorists felt some pain as the price of inland 95-octane petrol climbed from R13.40 per litre in June to R15.12 per litre in July. The average price for a litre of diesel jumped from R13.13 to R14.62,” Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Stats SA, despite this increase, fuel prices are still 6.2% cheaper this year than they were in July 2019, when the price of 95-octane fuel was R15.81 per litre.

Consumers also took another financial knock during the Covid-19 pandemic as the prices of funeral ceremonies rose exponentially due to the strict yet compulsory sanitisation protocols.