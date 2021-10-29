Funeral of SANDF soldier found dead in military vehicle to take place this weekend

Durban: The funeral of the SANDF soldier that was found dead in a military vehicle near St Lucia is expected to take place on Saturday. Sergeant Celumusa Msane, 58, was found seated in the driver’s seat of a South African Defence Force military vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police received a complaint of an accident that occurred on the R618 road to St Lucia on Monday around 7.30am. Mbele said when police arrived on the scene, the victim had succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and a case of murder has been opened at Mtubatuba SAPS for further investigation.”

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said Msane had been on his way to his work when the incident took place. He was based at the Military Police base in 121 South African Infantry Battalion in Mtubatuba. Mgobozi said they were awaiting more information from police.