Gale-force winds of up to 65km/h expected in KZN

South African Weather Service forecaster Ayanda Ntseli said a weather warning had been issued.

Durban: Gale-force winds of up to 65 km/h are expected along the KZN coastline.

“The gale-force winds are expected to last throughout the day, dusting up to 95km/h, and will only moderate after 5pm.”

Ntseli said temperatures in Durban were expected to drop from Friday, which would lead to rain this weekend.

“The showers on Saturday will be on and off.”