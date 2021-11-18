Gale-force winds of up to 65km/h expected in KZN
Durban: Gale-force winds of up to 65 km/h are expected along the KZN coastline.
South African Weather Service forecaster Ayanda Ntseli said a weather warning had been issued.
“The gale-force winds are expected to last throughout the day, dusting up to 95km/h, and will only moderate after 5pm.”
Ntseli said temperatures in Durban were expected to drop from Friday, which would lead to rain this weekend.
“The showers on Saturday will be on and off.”
A 30% chance of rain is also predicted in other parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Ntseli urged people to steer clear of trees.
IOL