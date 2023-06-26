‘Garage worker asks friend to rob the shop so he could leave work early’

Ever wanted to leave your workplace early but did not have a valid excuse to give your boss? Well this US man apparently came up with one - it just so happens to be illegal.

Isaias Jones, a garage station worker from Oklahoma is, according to “FoxNews”, facing embezzlement charges after allegedly encouraging a friend to recruit someone to rob the business where he worked. He reportedly told Tulsa Police that a man entered the business on June 5 and handed him a letter that stated: “Give me all your money or I will shoot you.” Jones is said to have given the robber what he wanted.

A few days after the reported incident, a man named Steven Jones was arrested for the robbery. He reportedly confessed and stated that he and his companion, Alyia Locke, staged the heist at the request of Jones “so he could go home early from his shift”. “Our Human Resources department, and likely every HR department in the world, would like to advise people that this is not the recommended way to leave work early,” the Oklahoma police wrote on social media. Locke, who allegedly admitted to her participation in the crime, claimed she was compensated by Jones after the robbery. She was also detained on an outstanding warrant and might face embezzlement charges too.