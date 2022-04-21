Gardener pleads guilty to strangling PMB woman to death with her hair dryer cord

Durban: A gardener who pleaded guilty to strangling a Pietermaritzburg woman to death using the cord of a hair dryer, has been jailed to an effective 30 years behind bars. Douglas Mataula, 35, was convicted and sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week for the murder of Sharon-Lee Deetlefs.

Story continues below Advertisment

Deetlefs, 62, was killed at her home on December 30, 2021. In a section 105A plea and sentence agreement before Judge Thoba Poyo Dlwati, Mataula pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. In his guilty plea handed to the court by legal aid attorney Amanda Hulley, Mataula said he had robbed Deetlefs twice in the same month before killing her.

He had worked part-time for Deetlefs for about three years as a gardener in her Prestbury home. She had lived alone. In his plea, he said on December 5, 2021, he decided to break into her home because he needed money to send to his minor child and 86-year-old mother in Zimbabwe. He said he broke the window and gained entry into the home, stealing the television.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mataula said he sold the television set for R500 and sent the money home. Seven days later, on December 12, Mataula said he realised he had no money for the festive period and decided to break into Deelefs home again. He entered the property via an unlocked gate and went into the spare bedroom, where he stole towels and beddings.

Story continues below Advertisment

He managed to sell these goods for R600 and spent all the money on food. On December 30 said he had been walking from Pietermaritzburg CBD to his home in Sweetwaters when he felt tired. He told the court that he decided to stop at Deetlefs home to ask her for taxi fare.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mataula said she was not home, and when he got tired of waiting, he decided to jump over the fence to steal something. He decided to take the spade and garden fork. But just then, Deetlefs returned home.

He said when she entered the home, he followed her through the dining room door, which was left open. Mataula said when Deetlefs saw him in her dining room, she began screaming. He said he was afraid the neighbours would hear.

He then grabbed her by her neck to quieten her and held her around her neck until she stopped screaming. Mataula said as he was dragging her to her bedroom, she began moving. He then used the cord of the hair dryer to strangle her.

Mataula said he then stole R70, a cellphone, a DVD player, four speakers and a pair of shoes before leaving. He was arrested on January 3 while working at Hilton. According to Senior State Advocate Mbongeni Mthembu, as part of the agreement, Mataula said he was truly remorseful for his actions.

He said he moved to South Africa from Zimbabwe in 2015 for job prospects. He worked for the deceased and three other families, earning R250 a day. The court sentenced Mataula to five years each for housebreaking, 25 years for murder, and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. All sentences will run concurrently.