Gateway mall insists security has been beefed after yet another jewellery store robbery

DURBAN: Management at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping said security has been beefed up following robberies which took place at the mall, the most recent being on Sunday morning. According to KZN police at around 9.30am, five armed men entered the shop and used a hammer to break open glass cases and steal jewellery (watches) and expensive bags.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. She said the robbers escaped near the Truworths entrance and climbed into a silver Mercedes with NP registration plates. Mbele said that a broken hammer was left at the scene.

Gateway has been hit by three robberies since June last year. On June 20, which was a Sunday afternoon, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged at about 12.40pm, a group of unknown suspects entered a jewellery store in uMhlanga and held up the employees and the security guard at gunpoint. On September 29, a security guard was shot and later died in hospital, during an armed robbery at the mall.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said several frantic callers informed the controller on duty that at least 15 suspects had robbed two jewellery stores. “On arrival it was established that a security officer was shot in the parking lot.” Speaking about Sunday’s robbery, Michelle Shelley, the marketing manager of Gateway Theatre of Shopping said: "Stemming from these incidents a number of strategic initiatives have been implemented, which led to a very low rate of crime over the festive season.

“Some of these changes have included additional armed tactical guarding, tactical vehicles and enhanced control room technology. “We are currently investigating the sequence of events which took place yesterday with the assistance of the SAPS and will remain vigilant at all times." Shelley said that there were no shots fired as per information circulating on social media and nobody was injured.