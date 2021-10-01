Gateway says mall is safe for shoppers and tenants following robbery

DURBAN: After a brazen heist at KZN’s largest mall this week, mall management at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping has assured its customers that the shopping centre is safe. “For Gateway, our shoppers, tenants and staff are our number one priority, and the centre aims to ensure the safety of all within the mall, at all times,” marketing manager Michelle Shelley said.

She said that while management could not divulge the particulars of their planning, preventative measures, and strategies, they was an ongoing collaborative effort between private security companies, industry experts, other shopping centres and the SAPS. “Mall security is multifaceted, most of which is not apparent to mall visitors or those viewing footage on social media. “There are parts of our risk management protocols and security teams that can’t be seen on the ground, but are taking action behind the scenes. Gateway Mall in general is very safe for both tenants and customers.”

On Wednesday, police said the complainant alleged that they were serving clients at a business premises when they were held at gunpoint by 10 robbers at 2.20pm. “The suspects forced them onto the floor and removed jewellery. “Whilst the suspects were fleeing, they came across a security guard and opened fire, wounding him before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.”