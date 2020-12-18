Gateway scoops eight awards at Footprint Marketing Awards

Durban – The Gateway Theatre of Shopping has scooped eight awards, one of which was a gold award, in the annual Footprint Marketing Awards Ceremony held by the South African Council of Shopping Centres. The gold award was received in the digital marketing category for a campaign which the shopping centre ran during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The awards acknowledge extraordinary shopping centre marketing, innovation and creative achievements, coupled with economic success, within the South African property industry.

“The centre is honoured to have received these awards in recognition of marketing excellence. We have a dedicated and hard working team, both onsite and at our head office, which contributes to the overall success. It is encouraging to have a highly supportive and closely integrated owner in Old Mutual Property which is always willing to try new ideas,” said Feysel Potgieter, Gateway Theatre of Shopping general manager.

“Everyone and everything at Excellerate Brand Management is driven by creativity and a core mission of building strong relationships between shoppers and the mall. We strive to create innovative and appealing campaigns and attractions which contribute to the overall success of Gateway – we have a host of exciting plans for 2021,” said Michelle Shelley, marketing manager for Excellerate Brand Management, which conceptualised the campaign.

“Gateway Theatre of Shopping places a great deal of emphasis on customer needs and expectations. We continually research and monitor international trends to ensure relevant and exciting activations,” she said.