Gatvol group denies tender mafia allegations amid corruption claims

A North West-based lobby group, Gatvol, has vehemently dismissed reports alleging its involvement in tender-related extortion activities. The group’s response follows a report by ‘The Star’, which indicated that police were monitoring multiple organisations in Gauteng and North West as the scourge of tender mafias grips South Africa.

The term “tender mafia” has surfaced in recent discussions about procurement corruption in South Africa. It refers to a clandestine network of individuals and companies that collaborate to manipulate government contract awards. These entities typically resort to bribery, intimidation, and exploitative practices that undermine the integrity of the procurement process. Gatvol has faced accusations of employing strong-arm tactics against tenders awarded to individuals outside its demographic sphere, particularly targeting those not aligned with local Tswana culture and language.

In the wake of the report, Gatvol’s president, Mpho Sehularo, expressed his outrage over the characterisation of the organisation. “It came to our attention that there are media circulations on rumours stating that the Gatvol lobby group threatens tender processes in the North West Province,” Sehularo stated. “We bring to your attention that these allegations are false. Furthermore, the fact that we are seen or categorised as mafias is an insult to our organisation.” Sehularo emphasised that the group’s mission is focused on advocating for the economically disadvantaged and those suffering from inequitable government procurement processes.

“Our people in the North West are suffering due to companies from other provinces being awarded what rightfully belongs to them,” he added, branding the current Supply Chain Management (SCM) government system as inherently flawed. “In our view, it’s a scheme to sideline local businesses and perpetuate corruption.” Last week, businessman Lesley Tloubatla revealed that he was forced to open a criminal case against Gatvol, accusing the organisation of corruption.