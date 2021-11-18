Gauteng accounts for 59 percent of new Covid-19 infections, 332 out of 566 to be exact

Durban: South Africa recorded 566 new Covid-19 infections by Wednesday afternoon, most of them in Gauteng. The National Department of Health said 332 new infections were recorded in the province.

From an adult population of 11 311 326 in Gauteng, only 3 370 969 were fully vaccinated, amounting to almost 30%. This was in steep contrast to the rest of the provinces. Limpopo, the Western Cape and the Free State have fully vaccinated more than 40% of their adult population. The Western Cape accounted for 8% of new infections, recording 45 new cases.

KZN and Limpopo recording 37 and 38 new infections. The province with the least number of cases was Mpumalanga, reporting 15 new cases by Wednesday. The department said the increase represented a 1.6% positivity rate.