Durban - A Gauteng police constable who was chasing an alleged drug dealer at Weilers Farm near Majasana was overpowered, stabbed to death and had his state firearm stolen from him by the suspect he was chasing.





According to police, officers from e Deur Crime Prevention were tracing alleged drug dealers at Weilers Farm on Thursday when they spotted two suspects.





"Upon seeing the police vehicle, immediately fled in different directions. The police gave chase on foot," police spokesman, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.



"The constable in hot pursuit cornered one suspect. However, the suspect overpowered the constable and fatally stabbed him in the chest, took the member's service pistol and fired a shot. The other members of the team responded to the gunshot and found the alleged suspect with a firearm. They fired towards the suspect and he fell to the ground. He was found with a bloodied knife, suspected to have been the one used to take the life of the deceased member," he said.





The police officer's official firearm was recovered.





Naidoo said the slain constable was 32-years-old and graduated from the police academy in December 2018.





The National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole welcomed the swift arrest of the alleged cop killer and conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased member

“I am sincerely saddened by the senseless killing of this young member. He had just started his career in the Service with a lot of passion and energy hence he pursued a dangerous suspect without any hesitation. He died a hero,” said General Sitole, who went on to instruct the province to ensure that the family of the fallen hero is afforded the support they need during this time of mourning and beyond.





The 26-year-old suspect will be facing a charge of murder. He is expected to appear in court soon.



