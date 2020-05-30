Gauteng Covid-19 cases now at 3 583 with 31 deaths

3 583 confirmed cases and has recorded 31 deaths related to Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to statistics released by the Gauteng Department of Health on Saturday.

Out of the 13 136 contacts that were traced (people who came into contact with infected Covid-19 patients), 10 190 have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been de-isolated. Johannesburg - Gauteng has





A total of 332 people are currently hospitalised in private and public medical facilities, the department said.





In the Gauteng metro, Johannesburg has the highest number of confirmed cases.









In the sub-districts outside the metro, three areas within Johannesburg are the biggest contributors in terms of positive cases.

These areas are: City of Johannesburg (E) with 334 cases, City of Johannesburg (F) which has recorded 258 cases and City of Johannesburg (B), with 248 cases.

The province has 323 un allocated confirmed cases.









Worst-hit suburbs in Johannesburg:





City of Johannesburg E - Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton with a combined total of 334 cases and 282 recoveries.





City of Johannesburg F - Inner City, Johannesburg South with a combined total of 258 cases and 146 recoveries.





City of Johannesburg B - Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North with a combined total of 248 cases with 177 recoveries.



