Gauteng DA backs massive Pretoria East housing project for 'missing middle'

The DA in Gauteng has given the thumbs-up to the ongoing Mooikloof Mega City in Pretoria East, which is one of the presidential projects started in 2020 to transform the area into a cutting-edge smart city. Mervyn Cirota MPL, the DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Human Settlements, led an oversight inspection at the project to assess the construction progress on Tuesday, joined by other party leaders.

He said: “This development, as we have seen through the walkabout, is going to take years to complete, probably 25 to 30 years. But what we have seen so far is that it is an excellent development.” Cirota, however, said the party still has some unanswered questions, particularly regarding the inclusion of other income groups and the dynamics between the city, provincial government, and National Treasury. They want to understand how these stakeholders will work together and, importantly, how the funds will be allocated and released.

“We will continually keep our eye on the ball to ensure that this project becomes a success,” he said. Evert du Plessis, DA spokesperson for Human Settlements, said the party would like to see people from Mamelodi township being incorporated into the development, featuring approximately 50 000 sectional title units. “From the province’s side, we heard there is going to be a mega development that is going to be incorporated into the Balwin flats, a smart city that will help people from Mamelodi. I just spoke to a councillor who said it is people from Mamelodi who need to travel here to come to work. We need to create housing in this specific area to accommodate people to live here as well,” he said.