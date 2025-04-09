Gauteng Education Department terminates partnership with Nali’Bali after alleged sexual assault incident

The Gauteng Department of Education has terminated its partnership with Nali’Bali following a recent sexual assault allegation. It is alleged that a Nali’Bali practitioner raped a Grade 3 learner at Braamfischerville Primary School on March 24.

The victim’s parent reported the matter to the school the next day and the alleged perpetrator was suspended by his organisation and subsequently arrested on March 28. The practitioner’s bail hearing is scheduled for April 14, 2025. The MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, has condemned this incident. “Indeed, this is an exceedingly disturbing incident. Our children must never experience such cruelty by some adults who are supposed to assist to develop and take care of them. We remain committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all learners,” said Chiloane.

Nali’Bali is a national campaign promoting reading for enjoyment, which partnered with the department to enhance South African children's potential through storytelling and reading, particularly in the foundation phase following the transfer of Early Childhood Development (ECD) to the Education sector. Chiloane said a joint meeting was recently held to inform the School Governing Body (SGB) about the developments of this incident and a parent engagement session was scheduled for 12 April 2025, to provide further clarity and reassure the school community about the safety of their children. “This deeply disturbing incident comes as the department continues to address the broader issue of sexual misconduct within schools. It must be emphasised that the department has been conducting vetting on all existing school-based employees and newly appointed employees,” said Chiloane.

The department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, revealed that to date, the record shows that about 42 cases of sexual misconduct have been reported to the Department of Education. “The status of these cases is that about 19 cases have been finalised, which resulted in about 11 employees being dismissed, 4 employees were found not guilty, 2 cases were withdrawn against employees due to insufficient evidence, and one employee resigned while another employee retired from public service,” said Mabona. He stated that the department had about 23 cases pending finalisation, of which about 15 are at various stages of disciplinary hearings, and 8 cases are still under investigation.