Gauteng gets new MECs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, who has been the Gauteng MEC for Social Development since June, has been appointed the new MEC for Health in the province. Former City of Joburg mayor Parks Tau has been appointed MEC for Economic Development in Gauteng. His wife, Philisiwe Twala-Tau was recently appointed executive director for community development in the City of Joburg. The Gauteng MEC for Health post was left vacant when Gauteng Premier David Makhura fired the former MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku ,for his involvment in the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) tender saga involving family friends, Thandisizwe Diko and his wife Khusela. It was stated that Masuku played a pivotal role in the awarding of a R125-million PPE tender to Royal Bhaca Projects – a company 100%-owned by Diko, who is the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela.

Both families denied the allegations.

Gauteng MEC for Transport, Jacob Mamabolo, has been acting as the Gauteng MEC for Health since Masuku’s dismissal in October.

Makhura appointed Mokhethi as the MEC of Social Development in June.

She had taken over from MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi, who had taken over the position in an acting capacity following the death of MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe in November 2019.

Mokgethi holds a Master of Arts in Nursing Science and a doctorate in literature and philosophy from Unisa.

She has worked at Merafong City Local Municipality , Tlokwe Local Municipality as well as the new municipality that merged botho Tlokwe and Ventersdorp local municipalities after the 2016 municipality elections.

Morakane Mosupyoe will take over as the MEC for Social Development.

IOL