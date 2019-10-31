Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku announces 11 new hospital CEOs









Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku on Thursday announced newly appointed hospital CEOs. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA) PRETORIA - Gauteng Health MEC Dr. Bandile Masuku on Thursday announced a new team of 11 hospital chief executives for public facilities, including the infamous Mamelodi Hospital dogged by incidents of patient abuse. "The new team is composed of a mixture of young and experienced managers with vast experience in the health sector, as strengthening leadership and governance in facilities and improving the patient experience of care," Masuku told reporters in Johannesburg. "The names and numbers of all CEOs will be added onto Mpilo, the Gauteng Health's digital patient engagement app aimed at improving patient experience in facilities; details of chairpersons of hospital boards and clinic committees will also be added to help with improving governance and the patient experience of care in our facilities. We will, in addition, publish these contact details on our social media platforms." 48-year-old Avhapfani Musie, who is currently CEO at Mmametlake Hospital in Mpumalanga, takes the reins at Odi District Hospital in Mabopane, Pretoria. The Cullinan Care and Rehab Centre is now under Thizwilondi Ananias Magadze, 42. He was previously the manager responsible for nursing at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Pretoria since 2014.

Phumzile Edisia Nkumane, 44, takes charge of the Bronkhorstspruit Hospital. She was previously the operations manager at the Tshwane District Hospital since 2016. Masuku said Nkumane has a Bachelor of Nursing Degree, a Diploma in Nursing Science and a Diploma in Clinical Nursing Science.

Sonwabo Lindani, 41, takes over at the Carletonville Hospital on Gauteng's West Rand. Lindani was previously the hospital's assistant director responsible for quality assurance since 2016.

Dr Jatin Champaklal Ganda, 46, takes charge at the Edenvale Hospital. He was previously acting CEO at the Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston since April 2018.

Dr Ashley Mthunzi, 41, is the incoming chief executive of the Pholosong Hospital in Brakpan. He had been working at the provincial facility as acting CEO since June 2018. Mthunzi has a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery Degree and a Postgraduate Diploma in Occupational Medicine and Health.

The Far East Rand Hospital will now be managed by Dr Zachariah Sipho Mathaba, aged 52. He was previously a clinical manager at the Edenvale Regional Hospital since March 2019, and has also worked as a clinical manager at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital.

Makibi Affectionate Madolo, 57, has been appointed chief executive of the Sebokeng Hospital. She has been working at the institution in an acting capacity.

Dr Naing Soe, 56, takes charge of the problematic Mamelodi Hospital. Soe has been CEO of the Tshwane District Hospital for six years, and previously worked as clinical manager at the Mamelodi Hospital.

The Tambo Memorial Hospital will now be under the care Zenzo Kwezi Oscar Ndabula, 50. He has been quality assurance manager at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital since 2016.

For Gauteng's specialised hospitals, Masuku announced that 48-year-old Mokete Abram Motaung is the new CEO at the Weskoppies Hospital in Pretoria. He was previously working at the national department of health as deputy director responsible for forensic mental health services since January 2015.

Masuku also announced that "no suitable candidates" were found for the Bertha Gxowa Hospital, Jubilee Hospital and the Heidelberg Hospital, even after re-advertisement of posts. "We will then embark on a process of head hunting," said Masuku.

African News Agency (ANA)