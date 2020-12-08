Gauteng in scramble to find more than 1 300 learners who attended KZN matric rage labelled Covid-19 ‘super-spreader’ event

Johannesburg – More than 1 300 Gauteng learners attended the Matric Rage 2020 that has been described as Covid-19 “super-spreader” and led to other legs of the event being cancelled, the Gauteng Department of Health says. The event was held in Ballito over the weekend. The department said it has prioritised the contact tracing of the learners who attended. “Our contact tracing team is working around the clock to trace all the learners who took part in the Rage events. It is important they all go for testing and are monitored until they are cleared by clinicians,” said Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi. “It must be pointed out that family contacts of those that test positive must also go for testing and must go into quarantine.”

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there had been a spike in Covid-19 cases among learners who attended the rage. All attendees needed to be quarantined and tested.

The Johannesburg event, which was scheduled to from December 12 to 13, has since been cancelled.

Mokgethi said the need to remain vigilant could never be overemphasised considering the fact that the fight against the pandemic was far from over.

“Large social gatherings, such as weddings, year-end functions, funerals, religious activities, places such as shopping malls, restaurants, including establishments who disregard lockdown regulations continue to be super-spreaders of the coronavirus.

“We continue to plead with members of society that, in the absence of the vaccine for Covid-19, wearing a mask and adhering to other non-pharmaceutical interventions remain the most effective tool to keep the virus at bay.

“To stop the spread of Covid-19 requires a collective effort from every member of the community, hence the Department urges members of the public to protect themselves and others by avoiding the three Cs: closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings.”

