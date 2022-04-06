Gauteng man suffers critical head injury after falling off horse

Kyle van Reenan, of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said paramedics attended to the accident on Monday afternoon.

Durban: A 21-year-old man sustained critical head injuries after falling off a horse in Rayton.

“On arrival, a male patient was found to have suffered critical head injuries, and advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him.

“Once stabilised, he was transported rapidly by ambulance, under the care of an emergency care practitioner, to a nearby hospital for further care.”

In a separate incident, in December, in KwaZulu-Natal, a 34-year-old woman sustained a serious leg injuring after falling from a horse.