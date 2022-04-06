Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Gauteng man suffers critical head injury after falling off horse

Published 1h ago

Durban: A 21-year-old man sustained critical head injuries after falling off a horse in Rayton.

Kyle van Reenan, of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said paramedics attended to the accident on Monday afternoon.

“On arrival, a male patient was found to have suffered critical head injuries, and advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him.

“Once stabilised, he was transported rapidly by ambulance, under the care of an emergency care practitioner, to a nearby hospital for further care.”

In a separate incident, in December, in KwaZulu-Natal, a 34-year-old woman sustained a serious leg injuring after falling from a horse.

The incident took place in the Drakensburg area while the woman had been riding with her family.

She was airlifted to hospital.

IOL

