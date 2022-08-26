Gauteng man who bagged R3.2 million Lotto Plus jackpot plans on building a house

Durban - A Gauteng man who won over R3 million in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot plans on building himself a home. According to Ithuba, the winner won an amount of R 3 258 829 90 million from the August 20 draw.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Like most of our previous winners, this gentleman plans to use his winnings on building a house and investing a portion of his winnings,” said CEO of Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza. “He told Ithuba that he will continue working despite bagging a mid-year cash bonus from his jackpot winnings,” she said. In another win, a KZN resident recently claimed their R5 226 715 million from the July Powerball Plus jackpot.

“The winner recently came forward to claim their winnings and wanted to remain strictly anonymous,” said Mabuza. Ithuba is also searching for the winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from the August 24 draw. The ticket was bought at Boxer Superstore in Rustenburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tonight the Powerball jackpots are estimated at R72 million and the Lotto jackpot has rolled over to R78 million on Saturday. The Powerball is estimated at R57 million and PowerBall Plus at an estimated R15 million. “We are excited to see our player’s hopes and dreams come true through winning any of the National Lottery jackpots,” concluded Mabuza, adding that all National Lottery winnings are tax free.

Story continues below Advertisement