Gauteng mom sets tongues wagging after buying her 13-year-old son a brand-new car so he can learn to drive around their estate
Share this article:
Durban - For many boys turning 13 years old, a bicycle is a dream gift.
But one Gauteng boy has become the envy of his peers after his mother bought him a brand-new car for his 13th birthday so that he can learn to drive it around their estate.
Taking to Facebook, Caro Matau said that two years ago she promised her son that when he turned 13 she would teach him how to drive a car.
When he turned 13 on Wednesday she said she realised that he could not learn to drive on her big automatic vehicle.
“He needs a manual car to learn. And he will learn driving in our estate until such time when the law allows him to get the right documents and drive in the streets. So today I got him a small manual wheels to teach him how to drive a car. He will learn, make mistakes and be a perfect driver who will run our errands,” Matau said.
The proud mom, who took pictures of her boy beside his spanking new red car, added: “We wish you a happy 13th birthday. May the good Lord bless you with life abundance, good health and a bright future and may you grow to bless the name of our Sovereign Lord God Almighty, Jesus Christ”.
In recent weeks, South Africans have been left in awe by the social media posts of parents buying their children cars that working people can only dream of.
Mzansi was left shaken this week when social media posts were shared of two teenagers who were gifted two luxury BMWs worth more than R800 000 each for passing matric.
It came just days after digital creator Luyanda Mhlalukwana became the envy of every school-goer in the country when she rocked up to the first day of matric in a Porsche.
IOL