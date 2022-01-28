Gauteng mom sets tongues wagging after buying her 13-year-old son a brand-new car so he can learn to drive around their estate

But one Gauteng boy has become the envy of his peers after his mother bought him a brand-new car for his 13th birthday so that he can learn to drive it around their estate.

Taking to Facebook, Caro Matau said that two years ago she promised her son that when he turned 13 she would teach him how to drive a car.

When he turned 13 on Wednesday she said she realised that he could not learn to drive on her big automatic vehicle.

“He needs a manual car to learn. And he will learn driving in our estate until such time when the law allows him to get the right documents and drive in the streets. So today I got him a small manual wheels to teach him how to drive a car. He will learn, make mistakes and be a perfect driver who will run our errands,” Matau said.