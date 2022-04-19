Gauteng mourns veteran communicator and acting DG Thabo Masebe

Pretoria – The Gauteng provincial government has expressed deep sadness over the “untimely” death of veteran communications specialist and acting director general in the Gauteng Office of the Premier, Thabo Masebe. Premier David Makhura has sent out “heartfelt condolences” to the Masebe family, particularly Thabo’s children and siblings, and the provincial government at large.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Masebe was a meticulous public servant with a wealth of knowledge. He was dependable and executed all his duties with diligence, precision, and competency. The Gauteng provincial government is poorer without Masebe,” Makhura said. “We are grateful to the Masebe family for allowing him to share his selfless spirit of activism with us and for the outstanding contribution in bettering the lives of the people of Gauteng.” The provincial government said Masebe was “a loyal and committed servant of the people” who dedicated his time to transforming the provincial communications services and the overall improvement of the public service in the provincial government in his capacity as the acting director general over the past few months.

Masebe was a multi-skilled communicator with over 20 years’ experience in the public service. He has also been described as “an activist who committed his life to serving the people of South Africa and humanity”. Before his appointment as the head of communications in the Gauteng provincial government, Masebe worked at the Presidency, as the spokesperson to former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Story continues below Advertisment

During his tenure at The Presidency, he was also responsible for managing the Communications Directorate in the private office of the Deputy President. On Monday, the Masebe family announced the “sudden and unexpected” death of Thabo in a statement. “The family wishes for privacy and sensitivity during this difficult time. Further details to follow,” the family statement said.

Story continues below Advertisment