Gauteng pleads for vigilance in high-risk areas affected by vandalism of streetlights and traffic signals

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has urged the public especially motorists to be vigilant when driving at night, due to the vandalism of streetlights along roads in the province and a concerning rise in road spiking and rock placement in areas where traffic signals have been vandalised. Motorists are encouraged to be vigilant on the roads due to high levels of vandalism of traffic signals, which may result in robberies.

This comes after the vandalism of streetlights along the R24 Road near O.R Tambo International Airport over the weekend. Other high-risk areas include the R55 Road, M1 between Buccleuch Interchange and Corlett Drive, R82, R23, and the N12. Potholes and other rough patches on the road have been a nightmare for Gauteng motorists. Many had accidents because of them.

The department said it was working hand in hand with law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to develop advanced strategies and initiatives aimed at preventing vandalism and improving safety. The MEC assured motorists that the department's road maintenance teams are on high alert to address road infrastructure issues. According to the MEC, there is a Rapid Response Team on standby to assist with service delivery-related matters, including potholes, road maintenance, dysfunctional and vandalised traffic signals, and any other infrastructure-related issues.

Diale-Tlabela further urged the public to report any incident to the authorities around Gauteng. *Contact details are as follows* - Benoni (Ekurhuleni) and Derdepoort (Tshwane): Bongani Mahlangu - 076 407 7027 - Bronkhorspruit (Tshwane): Daniel Mabona - 073 978 2408 - Vereeniging (Sedibeng): Lenka Folotsi - 072 642 4280