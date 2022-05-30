Gauteng Roads and Transport launches province-wide FixGPApp to report potholes

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has launched an app that allows road users to report poor road conditions and other road maintenance issues that require attention. The launch took place in Diepsloot this past weekend.

The launch of the app is part of the department's Smart Mobility Weekends Programme. The #SmartMobilityWeekends campaign involves, amongst others, grass cutting, vegetation control, fixing of road signage, and pothole patching, enabling overall maintenance of the provincial road network to acceptable standards. The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has this morning, 28 May 2022, launched the PotholeFixGP Application in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg . #SmartMobilityWeekends #PotholeFixAppGP pic.twitter.com/uMCUbiFrdc — Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (@GPDRT_) May 28, 2022 The “PotholeFixGP” app is downloadable from the Google Play Store for Android users.

The department states that it is working on making the app available on the Huawei and Apple App stores in the very near future. Speaking at the launch, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said that the launch of the app is part of the Department's commitment to leveraging new technologies to assist with the monitoring of potholes and other road infrastructure that need attention. He said: “The people of Gauteng are encouraged to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention,”

Once reported, a pothole/road defect appears on the Departmental dashboard, where it will be allocated to the maintenance team. Upon allocation, the app will provide a status update of the pothole ranging from reported, assigned, to complete. The app is designed such that it is able to check and verify whether a reported pothole is on a municipal, provincial, or national (SANRAL) road. Potholes reported are then referred to responsible road agencies or municipalities for their attention. Those within the jurisdiction of the department will be dealt with by the departmental road maintenance teams.

Roads open up more areas and stimulate economic and social development. #SmartMobilityWeekends pic.twitter.com/bfbsCBjb4l — Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (@GPDRT_) May 28, 2022 The department stated that they believe that focussing on road maintenance will bring widespread benefits by not only preserving current assets but also lowering future costs for citizens, road users and taxpayers The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport sees the app as an opportunity to build and foster a relationship with motorists/road users. They hope for road users to become the eyes and ears of the department in keeping road infrastructure conditions conducive for a safe and enhanced pleasant driving experience.

